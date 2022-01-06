Clemson's top prospect just showing off...

Clemson five-star signee Cade Klubnik is more than just a superstar quarterback prospect.

A video started making rounds online today showing Klubnik making a spectacular one-handed catch while messing around at the All-American Bowl practice.

We all know the kid can throw with the best of ’em, and as Dabo Swinney has pointed out, he can run, too. Well, apparently he has hands.

Who knows, maybe some trick plays coming to Death Valley this season. Clemson Special?

