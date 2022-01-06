Renfrow has joined more elite company

Hunter Renfrow has had a stellar season for the Las Vegas Raiders, etching his name in the history books along the way.

Two Sundays ago, the Clemson legend and third-year NFL pro joined Tim Brown and Jerry Rice — a pair of Hall of Famers — as the only Raiders in history to reach 90 catches in a season.

That’s not the only elite company Renfrow is in, though. According to ESPN Stats & Info research producer Doug Clawson, the only wide receiver in the last 30 seasons with a better catch rate than Renfrow’s 80.5 percent catch rate this season (minimum of 100 targets) is two-time All-Pro Michael Thomas in 2018 (85.0 percent).

In 16 games this season, Renfrow has recorded 99 catches on 123 targets. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick has 1,025 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions this season heading into the Raiders’ regular season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

With his 99 receptions, Renfrow needs just five more to tie the aforementioned Hall of Famer Brown (104 in 1997) for the most receptions by a wide receiver in a season in Raiders franchise history.

