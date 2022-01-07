Tigers in top 3 for newly offered DB

A defensive back in the 2022 recruiting class that received an offer from Clemson recently named the Tigers one of his top three schools Friday via social media.

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, Ala.) three-star DB Kylon Griffin named Nebraska, Southern Cal and Clemson his top three schools.

Griffin (6-0, 187), a former Mississippi State commit, reported an offer from Clemson on Tuesday. He’s expected to officially visit Clemson later this month.

According to MaxPreps, Griffin recorded 44 total tackles, five tackles for loss, six passes defensed and a caused fumble as a senior this season.

