Another former Tiger joining Swinney's staff

Another former Clemson standout announced Saturday that he will be joining Dabo Swinney’s staff.

Former Tiger defensive end Ricky Sapp said via Twitter that he will be joining Clemson’s strength staff.

“For the second time in my life … I’m committing to clemson university and this time it’s to work in the weight room,” Sapp wrote. “See you soon clemson !!!! Let’s gooooooo”

After committing to Clemson in June 2005 as a five-star prospect from Bamberg, S.C. (Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School), Sapp played for the Tigers from 2006-09. He entered his senior year fourth among active ACC players in career tackles and fourth among active players in career sacks.

Sapp was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft (134th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles. He also spent time in the NFL with the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Washington Redskins.

Welcome home my guy!!!! You are going to kill it down there. Can’t wait to get to work with you again! https://t.co/v9geJS7vqj — Wesley Goodwin (@WesleyGoodwin) January 8, 2022

