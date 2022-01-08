Another former Tiger joining Swinney's staff

Another former Tiger joining Swinney's staff

Football

Another former Tiger joining Swinney's staff

By January 8, 2022 11:52 am

By |

Another former Clemson standout announced Saturday that he will be joining Dabo Swinney’s staff.

Former Tiger defensive end Ricky Sapp said via Twitter that he will be joining Clemson’s strength staff.

“For the second time in my life … I’m committing to clemson university and this time it’s to work in the weight room,” Sapp wrote. “See you soon clemson !!!! Let’s gooooooo”

After committing to Clemson in June 2005 as a five-star prospect from Bamberg, S.C. (Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School), Sapp played for the Tigers from 2006-09. He entered his senior year fourth among active ACC players in career tackles and fourth among active players in career sacks.

Sapp was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft (134th overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles. He also spent time in the NFL with the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Washington Redskins.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

19hr

A former Clemson standout in the NFL received a nice honor this week. The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they have named D.J. Reader as the recipient of their 2021 Ed Block Courage Award. The annual (…)

22hr

A defensive back in the 2022 recruiting class that received an offer from Clemson recently named the Tigers one of his top three schools Friday via social media. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home