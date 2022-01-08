Clemson offer is ‘special’ for elite Alabama pass-rusher

The Clemson Insider has the latest on a talented edge rusher prospect in the class of 2023, who reported an offer from Clemson Tuesday.

Carver (Montgomery, Ala) four-star defensive end Jaquavious “Qua” Russaw spoke with Clemson coaches Lemanski Hall, Mickey Conn and Wes Goodwin on Tuesday. Shortly thereafter, he announced that he had been offered a scholarship by the Tigers.

“It felt great,” Russaw said of receiving an offer from Clemson,” because I’ve been talking with Coach Lemanski Hall for a ‘lil minute now. We’ve been building a bond. We keep in touch almost every day now. We have a great relationship.”

Russaw said that Clemson’s defensive ends coach has been informing him about the program and its recruitment philosophy. Hall has also been keeping Russaw apprised with relevant NIL information and sent him a YouTube video, explaining how the new component of college football works for prospective prospects.

Russaw knows that a Clemson offer means a bit more just because the Tigers’ process of handing out offers isn’t exactly a well-practiced philosophy in today’s college football.

“Being that they don’t hand out offers like everybody else does, I think it’s special,” he said. “They really got to know you to give you that offer. They don’t just want you because of football. I think it’s special.”

It just so happened that the Tigers handed out four offers to defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, in the aftermath of Todd Bates’ departure to Oklahoma.

In addition to Russaw, Hickory (N.C.) High School four-star edge rusher Rico Walker, New Bern (N.C.) High School four-star defensive lineman Keith Samspson, Jr. and Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.) four-star defensive end Darron Reed all reported offers from Clemson this week.

Clemson has since hired former Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason as its defensive tackles coach and defensive run game coordinator. Eason’s hire was officially approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees’ compensation committee Friday morning.

It’s an added plus that Russaw has familiarity with Eason, being that the Montgomery (Ala.) native is being pursued hard by Auburn.

“I have a good relationship with Coach Eason,” Russaw said.

Russaw’s planning to make a return visit to Clemson for the program’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 29. He made his first trip to Clemson this past season when he was in attendance for the team’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 20.

“I got the chance to talk with Coach Swinney while I was there,” he said. “It was definitely a different atmosphere. It was way different, in a good way, though.”

He’ll have the opportunity to reconvene with Eason and Hall while meeting with Conn and Goodwin for the first time.

Russaw is planning on releasing his top schools in the summer, but he indicated in his conversation with TCI that Clemson stands higher with him, now that he’s added an offer from the Tigers.

Russaw (6-2, 230) is ranked as the No. 4 edge defender and No. 38 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

