Major honor for Klubnik

Another major honor for Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee.

Cade Klubnik of Austin (Texas) Westlake High School received the All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award on Saturday during the 2022 All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.

Klubnik, who was also recently named the 2021 MaxPreps High School Football Player of the Year, threw three touchdown passes during the All-American Bowl.

Klubnik, who signed with Clemson in December, guided Westlake to three consecutive state championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021, including the final two years as the starter. He became the first quarterback to go undefeated as a starter while winning back-to-back state titles in Texas’ highest classification since Allen’s Kyler Murray.

As a senior in 2021, despite missing three games with an injury, Klubnik completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 3,251 yards and 43 touchdowns against just three interceptions as the Chaps finished the year 16-0. He also rushed 70 times for 465 yards and 12 scores.

Klubnik is set to report to Clemson on Sunday as an early enrollee.

