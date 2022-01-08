Watch: Klubnik drops absolute dime for TD in All-American Bowl

It didn’t take long for Clemson’s five-star quarterback signee to show off his skills in Saturday’s All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Cade Klubnik displayed his impressive arm talent on the West team’s first possession of the all-star game, when he rolled to the right and dropped an absolute dime to four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams at the back right pylon of the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown pass.

Klubnik, a product of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, signed with the Tigers in December and will report to campus as an early enrollee on Sunday.

He is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 quarterback and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

5🌟 Clemson QB commit Cade Klubnik throws a 24-yard touchdown to 4🌟 WR C.J. Williams.#AllAmericanBowl pic.twitter.com/KxDilEnj8L — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 8, 2022

