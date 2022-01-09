4-star OL with ties to Clemson gives the latest on his recruitment

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with a four-star offensive line prospect in the 2023 class with a couple of ties to the Clemson football program.

The Tigers have been showing interest in Sullivan Absher, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound junior from South Point High School in Belmont, N.C.

South Point is the alma mater of former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse, whose family has been friends with Absher’s family for a while.

It’s also the alma mater of Kyle Richardson, who was recently promoted to tight ends coach for the Tigers following Tony Elliott’s departure to Virginia.

Absher and Richardson continue to stay in contact and strengthen their relationship with one another.

“Just the usual, weekly check-ins and texts with Coach Richardson,” Absher said.

“It’s been great!” Absher added of the bond they’ve built. “Me and him are both from Belmont, so he’s a real relatable guy.”

Absher’s list of more than a dozen scholarship offers includes Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Stanford, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.

Absher mentioned NC State, UNC, Notre Dame, Stanford and Clemson as the schools he feels he has built the best relationships with at this point in his recruiting process. But right now, his recruitment remains relatively wide open.

“Honestly everyone is about the same right now,” he said when asked if any of his suitors are showing him the most love. “I’ll get a better feel after the spring once I’ve visited a few more schools.”

“I’ve started narrowing it down slightly in my head,” he added when asked about top schools, “but still completely open to more schools.”

Absher already has a few visits lined up for this month and a few other schools in mind that he is looking to get to, including Clemson.

“Right now, I’ve only got three visits planned for January – Notre Dame, UNC and NC State,” he said. “I’m hoping to get back down to Clemson as soon as the invitation’s there. Also hope to get up to Penn State and maybe Stanford.”

Absher visited Clemson twice during the season, first for the Boston College game in October and then for the Wake Forest game in November.

He has told TCI in the past that he believes he would “fit right in” at Clemson and the Tigers “would definitely be near the top” of his list if they offer in the future.

“The culture of Clemson football is what I like the most about the Tigers,” he said. “The resiliency, the work ethic, the team-first mindset – all of these things remind me of my school right now, so that’s a pretty big priority for (schools) to have.”

Absher is ranked by Rivals as the No. 22 offensive tackle and No. 248 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

