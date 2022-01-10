Not much respect for Clemson from this AP Poll voter

This AP Poll voter still isn’t giving Clemson much respect.

Longtime college football insider Brett McMurphy, now of The Action Network, released his final AP Top 25 ballot Monday on Twitter.

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) barely cracked the top 25 for McMurphy, who has the Tigers ranked No. 24.

Clemson, ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Dec. 5, defeated Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. The victory extended the Tigers’ streak of consecutive 10-plus-win seasons to a school-record 11 dating back to 2011.

The only team ranked behind Clemson in McMurphy’s top 25 is San Diego State (12-2, 7-2 Mountain West) at No. 25.

Meanwhile, McMurphy has four teams with less wins than Clemson ranked ahead of the Tigers — Arkansas (9-4) at No. 14, NC State (9-3) at No. 21, Texas A&M (8-4) at No. 22 and Wisconsin (9-4) at No. 23.

My final @AP_Top25 poll: 1/2-Bama/UGA result

3-Michigan

4-Baylor

5-Cincinnati

6-Okla St

7-Ohio St

8-Mich St

9-OU

10-Kentucky

11-NDame

12-Ole Miss

13-Utah

14-Arkansas

15-Pitt

16-BYU

17-Wake

18-Louisiana

19-Houston

20-Utah St

21-NC St

22-A&M

23-Wisconsin

24-Clemson

25-San Diego St — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 10, 2022

