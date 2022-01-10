Not much respect for Clemson from this AP Poll voter

Not much respect for Clemson from this AP Poll voter

Football

Not much respect for Clemson from this AP Poll voter

By January 10, 2022 5:29 pm

By |

This AP Poll voter still isn’t giving Clemson much respect.

Longtime college football insider Brett McMurphy, now of The Action Network, released his final AP Top 25 ballot Monday on Twitter.

Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC) barely cracked the top 25 for McMurphy, who has the Tigers ranked No. 24.

Clemson, ranked No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Dec. 5, defeated Iowa State 20-13 in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. The victory extended the Tigers’ streak of consecutive 10-plus-win seasons to a school-record 11 dating back to 2011.

The only team ranked behind Clemson in McMurphy’s top 25 is San Diego State (12-2, 7-2 Mountain West) at No. 25.

Meanwhile, McMurphy has four teams with less wins than Clemson ranked ahead of the Tigers — Arkansas (9-4) at No. 14, NC State (9-3) at No. 21, Texas A&M (8-4) at No. 22 and Wisconsin (9-4) at No. 23.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

27m

Former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne met with the media on Monday and gave an update on his health status after missing the entirety of his rookie campaign due to a (…)

6hr

During his final pre-game press conference ahead of Monday’s national championship game against Georgia, Alabama head coach Nick Saban weighed in on a number of topics, including the transfer portal and (…)

8hr

With the Steelers’ overtime win vs. the Ravens, and thanks to a little help from Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars — and the fact that Sunday night’s Raiders-Chargers game didn’t end in a tie — former Clemson (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home