What They Are Saying: Renfrow, Williams star in Sunday Night Football thriller

What They Are Saying: Renfrow, Williams star in Sunday Night Football thriller

Football

What They Are Saying: Renfrow, Williams star in Sunday Night Football thriller

By January 10, 2022 8:09 am

By |

A couple of former Clemson wide receivers shined in Sunday night’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hunter Renfrow hauled in two touchdown passes to help the Raiders defeat the Chargers 35-32 in an overtime thriller, while Mike Williams had nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown — a 12-yard score as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.

With the win, Renfrow and the Raiders earned their first playoff berth since 2016 and will play at Cincinnati in the first round of the AFC playoffs. The Chargers, meanwhile, saw their season come to an end with the loss.

Check out what they are saying about the performances of Renfrow and Williams in Sunday night’s game:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

 

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

With the Steelers’ overtime win vs. the Ravens, and thanks to a little help from Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars — and the fact that Sunday night’s Raiders-Chargers game didn’t end in a tie — former Clemson (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home