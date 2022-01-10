What They Are Saying: Renfrow, Williams star in Sunday Night Football thriller

A couple of former Clemson wide receivers shined in Sunday night’s NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hunter Renfrow hauled in two touchdown passes to help the Raiders defeat the Chargers 35-32 in an overtime thriller, while Mike Williams had nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown — a 12-yard score as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.

With the win, Renfrow and the Raiders earned their first playoff berth since 2016 and will play at Cincinnati in the first round of the AFC playoffs. The Chargers, meanwhile, saw their season come to an end with the loss.

Check out what they are saying about the performances of Renfrow and Williams in Sunday night’s game:

Made it look easy for his 100th catch of the year 😏@renfrowhunter | #LACvsLV pic.twitter.com/ueJSFHb7iw — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 10, 2022

That route by Renfrow was FILTHY — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) January 10, 2022

Hunter Renfrow’s ability to pack an extra juke into a route, put a defender on skates, and keep the play on time will never not impress me — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) January 10, 2022

FOR THE TOUCHDOWN ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/IbCUnf686o — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 10, 2022

Hunter renfrow is so amazing haha everyone knows it’s going to him on 3rd down 😂😂😂 #RENFROAT — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) January 10, 2022

WATCH – @ClemsonFB alum and Lake Marion native Mike Williams (@darealmike_dub ) halls in the game tying touchdown for the Chargers! @WLTX #Clemson pic.twitter.com/mZ6fEavdcH — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 10, 2022

Mike Dub! — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 10, 2022

Man mike williams earn a lot of money this yr!! Best deep ball guy in the game right now!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) January 10, 2022

5 years ago today ⁦@renfrowhunter⁩ and ⁦@darealmike_dub⁩ made big time plays to win the Natty. 5 years later they still making plays on the big stage #proudcoach pic.twitter.com/OBJKX7RoS0 — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 10, 2022

WHOLE LOTTA @ClemsonFB #WRU TALENT ON THE FIELD TONIGHT! — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) January 10, 2022

Clemson BALLING TONIGHT OMG — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) January 10, 2022

#WRU in full force tonight. LETS GO @ClemsonFB — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 10, 2022

It just seems fitting that, today of all days, Renfrow and Williams are out here basically making every single one of the biggest plays — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) January 10, 2022

89 straight games with a catch for Renfrow, last 43 at Clemson and first 46 in NFL. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 10, 2022

First time in NFL career Hunter Renfrow has scored 2 touchdowns. Fourth time with 2 TDs in a game college or pro. Two of the 4 have come on Jan. 9 this game and Natty vs Alabama five years ago today. Other 2 games in 2015 season Natty vs Alabama and South Carolina 2017 — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 10, 2022

Five years ago tonight Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 on TD pass from Watson to Renfrow with one second left. On that winning drive Mike Williams drew interference call to set up last play. Tonight they have caught combined 11 passes, three for TD. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 10, 2022

The numbers are just spooky. On the five year anniversary of #4 Watson to #13 Renfrow to beat Alabama. Renfrow ends up with four catches for 13 yards. He had 2 TDs in the Natty five years and two touchdowns tonight. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 10, 2022

Hunter Renfrow in 2 career games on January 9 14 receptions

105 yards

4 touchdowns

1 national championship

1 playoff berth pic.twitter.com/uBidEqDKLB — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 10, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

