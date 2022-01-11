Final AP College Football Poll

The final Associated Press College football rankings have been released.

Clemson moved up five spots to No. 14 in the final rankings. Pitt is No. 13 while Wake Forest finishes at No. 15.

1
Georgia (14-1) 3 SEC 1,525 (61)
2
Alabama (13-2) 1 SEC 1,464
3
Michigan (12-2) 2 Big Ten 1,361
4
Cincinnati (13-1) 4 American Athletic 1,349
5
Baylor (12-2) 6 Big 12 1,259
6
Ohio State (11-2) 7 Big Ten 1,247
7
Oklahoma State (12-2) 9 Big 12 1,177
8
Notre Dame (11-2) 5 IA Independents 1,039
9
Michigan State (11-2) 11 Big Ten 1,026
10
Oklahoma (11-2) 14 Big 12 966
11
Ole Miss (10-3) 8 SEC 926
12
Utah (10-4) 10 Pac-12 851
13
Pittsburgh (11-3) 13 ACC 741
14
Clemson (10-3) 19 ACC 538
15
Wake Forest (11-3) 20 ACC 533
16
Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 16 Sun Belt 517
17
Houston (12-2) 21 American Athletic 513
18
Kentucky (10-3) 25 SEC 446
19
Brigham Young (10-3) 12 IA Independents 435
20
North Carolina State (9-3) 18 ACC 382
21
Arkansas (9-4) 22 SEC 371
22
Oregon (10-4) 15 Pac-12 364
23
Iowa (10-4) 17 Big Ten 171
24
Utah State (11-3) Mountain West 163
25
San Diego State (12-2) Mountain West 137
Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

