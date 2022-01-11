Final AP College Football Poll

The final Associated Press College football rankings have been released.
Clemson moved up five spots to No. 14 in the final rankings. Pitt is No. 13 while Wake Forest finishes at No. 15.
|1
|
|Georgia (14-1)
|3
|1,525 (61)
|2
|
|Alabama (13-2)
|1
|1,464
|3
|
|Michigan (12-2)
|2
|1,361
|4
|
|Cincinnati (13-1)
|4
|1,349
|5
|
|Baylor (12-2)
|6
|1,259
|6
|
|Ohio State (11-2)
|7
|1,247
|7
|
|Oklahoma State (12-2)
|9
|1,177
|8
|
|Notre Dame (11-2)
|5
|1,039
|9
|
|Michigan State (11-2)
|11
|1,026
|10
|
|Oklahoma (11-2)
|14
|966
|11
|
|Ole Miss (10-3)
|8
|926
|12
|
|Utah (10-4)
|10
|851
|13
|
|Pittsburgh (11-3)
|13
|741
|14
|
|Clemson (10-3)
|19
|538
|15
|
|Wake Forest (11-3)
|20
|533
|16
|
|Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1)
|16
|517
|17
|
|Houston (12-2)
|21
|513
|18
|
|Kentucky (10-3)
|25
|446
|19
|
|Brigham Young (10-3)
|12
|435
|20
|
|North Carolina State (9-3)
|18
|382
|21
|
|Arkansas (9-4)
|22
|371
|22
|
|Oregon (10-4)
|15
|364
|23
|
|Iowa (10-4)
|17
|171
|24
|
|Utah State (11-3)
|163
|25
|
|San Diego State (12-2)
|137
Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1