Final Coaches Poll released

With the 2021 college football season in the books, the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Tuesday.

Clemson checks in at No. 16 in the final Coaches Poll.

The Tigers finished the 2021 season 10-3, including a 6-2 record in ACC play.

While Clemson’s streak of six straight conference titles and six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances came to an end, the Tigers still managed to win 10 games thanks to their 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29, which extended their streak of consecutive 10-plus-win seasons to a school-record 11.

Clemson became only the third program in history ever to post 11 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21).

Meanwhile, Dabo Swinney earned his 150th career win in his 14th season (including an interim stint in 2008) to move past Barry Switzer (149) for sole possession of the third-most wins through the first 15 seasons of a coaching career in FBS history. He also joined Urban Meyer (165) and Bob Stoops (160) as the only coaches in FBS history to win 150 games in the first 15 seasons of a head coaching career.

Here is the final Coaches Poll:

