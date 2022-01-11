Highly touted wideout names Clemson among top schools

A four-star wide receiver in the class of 2023 named Clemson among his top schools Tuesday night via social media.

Christian Hamilton of Hickory Ridge High School (Harrisburg, N.C.) announced a top 12 that includes the Tigers along with South Carolina, Notre Dame, Louisville, Texas A&M, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Purdue, Oregon and Wake Forest.

Hamilton, who lists more than two dozen total offers, received an offer from Clemson on Christmas Day.

The 6-foot, 180-pound junior is ranked as high as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 86 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 22 receiver and No. 132 overall prospect in his class.

TCI spoke with Hamilton’s position coach at Hickory Ridge, Justin Hagler, following Hamilton’s offer from Clemson.

“Me and Christian have built a relationship over the past three years,” Hagler said. “Really, deep down, it’s always been about that Clemson offer, man. I don’t know what it’s been about all the other ones, but this one, he’s been waiting on it, waiting on it. I remember when Coach Grisham came out…I think Christian had scored his second touchdown [of the game] and [Grisham] was over in the corner and he was like ‘Man, give me my O. Give me my O.’

“It’s cool. It’s exciting for him. It’s exciting for his family, for us coaches and the school, for him to finally get that one from Clemson.”

