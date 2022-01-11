Where are the Tigers in these way-too-early rankings for 2022?

With the 2021 college football season coming to a close, media members/outlets are already looking ahead to the 2022 season and projecting who the top teams will be.

Way-too-early college football rankings for 2022 are circulating, and recently, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, longtime college football insider Brett McMurphy, Athlon Sports and Sporting News all released their way-too-early rankings.

McMurphy’s rankings for The Action Network slot Clemson at No. 5, while Klatt ranks the Tigers one spot lower at No. 6.

Ahead of Clemson in Klatt’s rankings (from Nos. 1-5, respectively) are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Michigan, while McMurphy’s top four, in order from Nos. 1-4, are Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Athlon Sports ranks Clemson at No. 4 in its way-too-early top 25 for 2022, as does Sporting News.

“Yep, Dabo Swinney will have the Tigers back in the mix despite replacing longtime coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables with Brandon Streeter and Wes Goodwin,” Sporting News’ Bill Bender wrote. “Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will benefit from another offseason in his effort to hold off incoming five-star freshman Cade Klubnik, and (Kobe) Pace and Will Shipley form a dominant running game. The passing game needs to be better. Bryan Bresee returns to a defense that matured through a six-game win streak to end the season. A trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 5 should be another top-10 showdown.”

