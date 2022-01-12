Former Tiger joins Elite Program

A former Clemson standout and staffer has reportedly landed a new coaching gig with the Irish.

Notre Dame is expected to hire Chansi Stuckey as its next wide receivers coach, as reported by Irish Sports Daily and others.

Stuckey served as Baylor’s receivers coach this past season after joining the Baylor Football staff in January 2021.

Before moving to Baylor, Stuckey spent two seasons on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson as an offensive player development coach during 2020 and as a graduate assistant in 2019.

Stuckey starred at quarterback and wide receiver for the Tigers from 2003-06. The 2006 first-team All-ACC selection finished his career with 141 career receptions for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following his Clemson career, Stuckey played five seasons in the NFL (2007-11) with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft (No. 235 overall).

A native of Warner Robins, Ga., Stuckey graduated from Clemson in 2006 with a degree in management.

