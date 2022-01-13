Swinney, Austin planning to visit elite OL target

As we previously stated on our message board, The Clemson Insider has learned that Dabo Swinney and Thomas Austin plan to visit with one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

After speaking with sources familiar with Luke Montgomery’s recruitment and his head coach at Findlay High School, Stefan Adams, TCI has learned that Swinney and Austin will make separate trips to visit with the four-star offensive lineman later this month.

And while Montgomery was invited to attend Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 29, he will be at Notre Dame that weekend instead. That’s not to say that he won’t make it to Clemson for a visit this spring, that appears to be in the cards.

Montgomery and his family are said to be looking at making their return trip to Tiger Town for a spring practice in mid-March.

As we’ve stated before, Montgomery is a huge fan of Clemson’s newly-named offensive line coach, Thomas Austin.

Montgomery, who has recently added offers from the University of Miami and Southern Cal, released his top group of schools in mid-November, which includes Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma and Michigan.

Montgomery (6-5, 260) is ranked as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!