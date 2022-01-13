Tiger lights up NFL highlight reel

The NFL put out a sweet highlight reel today on one of the season’s best route-running wideouts, and to no one’s surprise, a Clemson fan favorite made several appearances. You guessed it, Hunter Renfrow.

Deandre Hopkins appeared on the highlight reel as well.

Check out the video here:

