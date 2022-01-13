Tiger lights up NFL highlight reel

The NFL put out a sweet highlight reel today on one of the season’s best route-running wideouts, and to no one’s surprise, a Clemson fan favorite made several appearances. You guessed it, Hunter Renfrow.

Deandre Hopkins appeared on the highlight reel as well.

Check out the video here:

Looked up filthy in the dictionary, found these routes from this season. 😤 pic.twitter.com/n6MFSEuah7 — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks