4-star North Carolina OL receives 'dream' offer from Clemson

Clemson has extended a new offer to a standout lineman from the Tar Heel State.

Reagan High School (Pfafftown, N.C.) four-star offensive lineman Sam Pendleton reported the offer via social media Friday.

“After a great conversation with (Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin) I am very blessed to say that I have received my dream offer to play for and go to school at (Clemson),” Pendleton wrote in a Twitter post.

Pendleton – a 6-foot-5, 295-pound junior in the class of 2023 – is ranked by Rivals as the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 230 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

Pendleton is slated to attend Clemson’s elite junior day Jan. 29. He was previously on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

Pendleton told The Clemson Insider recently that he was looking to make his commitment decision in mid-to-late February.

“If Clemson was to offer, they would be one of my top schools no doubt,” he said to TCI last month.

In addition to Clemson, Pendleton has offers from schools such as Penn State, NC State, Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, Louisville and South Carolina.

After a great conversation with @Coach__TA I’m am very blessed to say that I have received my dream offer to play for and go to school at Clemson University. Go tigers 🐅!!! @daboswinney @ClemsonFB @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/tS2gcyWnvL — Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) January 14, 2022