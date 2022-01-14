Watch: Dad jokes duel featuring former Tiger Tyler Shatley

Watch: Dad jokes duel featuring former Tiger Tyler Shatley

Football

Watch: Dad jokes duel featuring former Tiger Tyler Shatley

By January 14, 2022 1:05 pm

By |

Former Clemson standout Tyler Shatley, now a center for the Jacksonville Jaguars, went head-to-head with Jaguars punter Logan Cooke in a dad jokes contest.

Check out the following video from the Jags featuring Shatley, a father of two who played for the Tigers from 2019-13 and is now in his eighth NFL season:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

37m

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and the Virginia football program received some good news this week heading into his first season as the Cavaliers’ head coach in 2022. UVA quarterback (…)

4hr

Clemson Football put out a pretty sweet shoutout to its three 1,000-yard wideouts on Twitter — Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Tee Higgins. It’s pretty cool being able to turn on just about any NFL (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home