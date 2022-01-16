Auburn commit talks relationship with Eason, possible official visit

Nick Eason and Wes Goodwin stopped by the school of an Auburn commit Friday.

As we previously stated on our message board, Eason, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and defensive run game coordinator, has kept in contact with Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story.

“He’s just been recruiting me hard, just like he was at Auburn,” Story told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Sunday.

Story is still committed to Auburn, but that hasn’t stopped Eason from trying to get him to follow him to The Valley.

“Coach Eason, that’s my guy,” Story said. “He’s a real dude. We have a really close relationship. I feel like he’s one of the best in the country. I feel like he is the best in the country. Me and Coach Eason, we’re tight. We’re close. That’s my dude. That’s my guy.”

When Story originally committed to Auburn back on Aug. 1, 2021, he saw Eason as someone who could develop and take his game to the next level.

Story is a fan of some of the guys Clemson has on its defensive line. While he didn’t name names it’s apparent that he’s a big believer in Eason getting him to that high level of play, even though he hasn’t coached his new players just yet.

“For the past few years, their defensive line have been straight dogs,” he said. “I love the way they develop those players and put them in the league, first round, second round and I really like that. I feel like Coach Eason and what he said he’s gonna do with me and the way he said he’s gonna develop me, I feel like he could do the same thing with me in three years.”

Right now, Story’s keeping his options open ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

That being said, he’s talked about taking an official visit to Clemson next weekend (Jan. 21-23).

When Eason recruited Story to Auburn, he showed him a plan of how he would utilize him. Story is hopeful — if he does make it to Clemson for an official visit — that Eason will lay out a similar plan.

“It’s not set in stone yet, but that’s possibly the date it’s gonna be,” Story said.

Story’s father and head coach at Lannett, Clifford Story, Jr. told TCI earlier this weekend that they’re working on coming over to Clemson. They have a few things to get done to make the official visit happen. They’ll have confirmation either Monday or Tuesday.

In addition to Eason, Caden has also been in contact with Goodwin, Clmneson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“I feel like he’s gonna do a great job once he gets in there,” he said of Goodwin. “He’s gonna do an excellent job of keeping developing players and keep doing an excellent job of getting them in the draft.”

Clemson had shown previous interest in Caden, but they never offered him.

He was in contact with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who kept an open line of communication. They haven’t spoken since, it’s been just Eason and Goodwin that have been in touch.

For the moment, Story remains committed to Auburn, but that’s not gonna stop Eason from trying to get his first win on the recruiting trail as a Clemson coach.

