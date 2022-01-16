Brother of longtime Tiger commits to Clemson

A brother of a longtime Tiger committed to Clemson on Sunday afternoon.

After taking his official visit to Clemson this weekend, Vestavia Hills (Ala.) High School wide receiver Cole Turner announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

Cole is the younger brother of longtime Clemson safety Nolan Turner. Cole, like his brother before for him, was severely under-recruited coming out of high school.

Cole has been on Tyler Grisham’s radar and later received a New Year’s Day offer from Clemson’s wide receivers coach.

While Clemson signed two receivers to their 2022 recruiting class on Dec. 15 — Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star Adam Randall and Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) four-star Antonio Williams — the Tigers have added another face to its receiver room Sunday.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Vestavia Hills head coach Sean Calhoun following Cole’s offer from Clemson.

“They’re really excited about him,” Calhoun said. “He has a high ceiling, and they like his frame.”