'It was a privilege': Former Tiger thanks Swinney, Clemson on way to NFL

Derion Kendrick didn’t finish his collegiate career at Clemson, but he hasn’t forgotten about the people associated with the place that he spent most of it.

Kendrick, who was part of Georgia’s national championship team this season, has declared for the NFL Draft. In a social media post Saturday night, the former Clemson cornerback expressed gratitude for his time at both schools in helping him get to this point.

“I would also like to thank Coach (Dabo) Swinney and the great fans of Clemson,” part of Kendrick’s statement read. “It was a privilege to play for you all, and I cherish every moment we had together.”

Kendrick, who was a two-time all-ACC selection during his three seasons at Clemson before being dismissed from the team last February, won his second national championship with the Bulldogs. His first came at Clemson in 2018.

