Legacy recruit recaps 'amazing' official visit

It’s not often that you get to follow in the footsteps of your sibling, but Jahiem Lawson did just that on his official visit to Clemson this past weekend.

The class of 2022 three-star defensive end out of nearby Daniel High School got to don the same jersey that turned his brother into a household name and one of the better pass-rushers in the nation during his time at Clemson.

“It was amazing,” he told The Clemson Insider regarding his official visit. “It was a great experience. I had a really fun time.”

Jahiem, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who played for the Tigers from 2013-15 and has spent time in the NFL with the Bill, Dolphins, Texans and Jets.

Jahiem conceded that his favorite part of the visit was getting to try on that all-orange uniform. He indicated that it was surreal to be able to put on the same jersey that his older brother wore across three seasons.

“I thought that was really fun,” Jaheim said in reference to following in his brother’s footsteps. “That was pretty cool to me. Going in the facilities and seeing my brother on the wall was pretty cool.”

Shaq didn’t make the trip. He was actually in Clemson last week but underwent surgery to on his groin.

He’s played an advising role in Jahiem’s recruitment and while he’d be thrilled for his younger brother to end up at Clemson, he isn’t pushing him in any one direction.

Though, if Jahiem does end up committing to Clemson, he’ll play for the same head coach that his brother did. Jahiem, obviously, had a chance to meet and talk with Dabo Swinney during his official visit.

With that being said, what was his overall message toward the legacy recruit and uncommitted prospect?

“He was like, ‘If you sign here, I’m gonna need you to come in, be aggressive, put a lot of weight on, be ready to work,’” Jahiem recalled, “and be ready to play when my chance comes up.”

Jahiem also had the opportunity to meet with Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason during his official visit.

If he were to come to Clemson, what role do the Tigers envision him playing?

“I would play the 5-technique off the edge, so the defensive end, ” he said. “They run a 4-man front.”

Jahiem agreed that’s the position he sees himself playing at the next level, either that or outside linebacker.

That, of course, depends on which school Jahiem plans to make his next home. He’ll sit down with his family in the coming week and ultimately decide between Clemson, Missouri, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech and Liberty.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!