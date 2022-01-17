Clemson lands transfer, a familiar face

Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has landed a player from the transfer portal, TCI has confirmed.

Former Tigers quarterback Hunter Johnson will return to Clemson for one final season.

Johnson will provide experienced depth in Clemson’s quarterbacks room as D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik battle to see who will lead the Tigers’ offense.

Johnson came to Clemson as a five-star quarterback and played in seven games in 2017. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson transferred to Northwestern and had to sit out the 2018 season. He started five games in 2019 and was voted team captain in 2021.

