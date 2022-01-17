Clemson set to visit with highly-touted 4-star OL

Clemson has recently been in contact with a highly-touted offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, as the Tigers hope to visit with him in the near future.

Thayer Academy (Brockton, MA.) four-star Samson Okunlola had previously been in contact with Todd Bates when he was still on staff as Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and recruiting coordinator, but he has since been in contact with Thomas Austin.

Austin has been texting with Okunlola (6-6, 295) and it sounds like Clemson’s offensive line coach plans on getting up to his school sometime this coming week to watch him wrestle.

“I’m interested in any program that’s interested in me,” Okunlola told The Clemson Insider when asked about Clemson’s interest in him. “They run a pretty good program. They’ve had a little bit of coaching staff changes right now. I want to see how that pans out because I know their DC (Brent Venables) left for Oklahoma and a couple of other coaches are leaving or have left, so I just want to see how it pans out.”

And while it was assumed that Austin would eventually take over for now-former Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who has since transitioned into an off-field role, it didn’t come to be until after the completion of the 2021 season.

“It’s always helpful to have someone who’s been there, someone who knows the culture and someone who knows the little nooks and crannies of the school itself,” Okunlola said of Austin. “It’s good to have someone who’s actually played there and knows what it takes.”

Clemson had been keeping tabs on Okunlola, but prior to Austin taking over as offensive line coach, it had been done so through Bates and his older brother, Samuel, a four-star edge rusher in the 2022 recruiting class.

Clemson offered Samuel last year and invited him to the program’s Elite Retreat. Samuel wound up committing to Pitt on Dec. 15, 2021 and signed with Pat Narduzzi’s program during last month’s early signing period.

“It’s good to see what he did [with his recruitment] because even if he made any mistakes, I could learn from them and help myself in my own process,” Samson said.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Samson is keeping his options wide. He holds upwards of 40 offers, with nearly 35 of those coming from Power 5 programs. While he hasn’t lined up any visits at the moment, he does plan on taking some this spring.

What is Samson searching for in a school at the next level?

“I’m looking for overall development, like how can you develop me into a better player, a better man, a better person, pretty much,” he said. “I’m looking at how stable the coaching staff is. Do I know if they’re gonna be for like a ‘lil minute, at least ‘til I stay there, about 3 or 4 years? I’m also looking if I fit in the scheme and do I feel like I can play where I wanna play at. I’m also looking to see if the community is good too.”

Samson, who primarily plays left tackle at Thayer Academy, describes himself as versatile, adaptable and a technician. While he prides himself on his versatility and his ability to play just about any position on the offensive line, his home is on the left side, as a protector of his quarterback’s blindside.

He currently ranks as the nation’s No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 36 overall prospect in the country in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

