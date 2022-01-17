Grisham stops by school of 4-star Sunshine State WR

The Clemson Insider can confirm the whereabouts of a Clemson assistant coach on the recruiting trail Friday.

Tigers’ wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham stopped by Lakeland (Fla.) High School to meet with the head coach of four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams.

This visit comes on the heels of Grisham attending one of Williams’ basketball practices last month. TCI caught up with the talented wideout last month, who is starting to build up his relationship with Clemson’s wide receivers coach.

“Really just keep doing what I’m doing,” Williams said regarding Grisham’s message to him. “They don’t really offer a lot of guys fast. They like to recruit you, make sure you feel at home and you feel well coming to the school. He said he likes what he’s seen, that I’m an athlete and really just want to see improvements as the year goes on.”

Across his junior campaign, Williams caught 18 of 23 targets with 700 yards receiving and 13 total touchdowns.

Williams is ranked as the No. 28 wide receiver prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 32 player at his position in his class.

TruLy a pLeasure when the @ClemsonFB swing through to recruit your kids! @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/uztlrXmgJL — Lakeland Football (@LHSDreadnaughts) January 14, 2022

