An update on 2022 Lone Star State RB target

We have an update to pass along on a priority running back target for Clemson in the 2022 recruiting class.

The Clemson Insider has learned that Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter will be in Dallas (TX.) on Tuesday to visit with Parish Episcopal School three-star Andrew Paul, ahead of his official visit this upcoming weekend.

Paul will travel to Clemson this weekend (Jan. 21-23) for his official visit. The fast-rising running back prospect is coming off an official visit to the University of Michigan this past weekend.

Clemson, of course, is not alone in its pursuit of Paul. Notre Dame recently offered and head coach Marcus Freeman plans on flying into Dallas to visit with him Tuesday.

The University of Oregon was in to visit with Paul on Monday, with both head coach Dan Lanning and runnings back coach Carlos Locklyn.

While Clemson is sending its top offensive lieutenants to Dallas this week, that’s not to say that Dabo Swinney won’t make the trip. According to Parish head coach, Daniel Novakov, Swinney will make an in-home visit with Paul on Tuesday, Jan. 25, almost a week prior to National Signing Day.

Just last week, Paul was announced as the Ford Built Tough player of the year for the state of Texas. In 13 games, he recorded 2,824 all-purpose yards with 44 total touchdowns. He also averaged an impressive 9.7 yards per carry and 201.2 yards per game.

As February’s signing day inches closer, it’s clear that Clemson has made Paul a priority. The final push for the Tigers to land Paul starts Tuesday.

