Elements won't stop Clemson baseball

Baseball

By January 18, 2022 4:34 pm

Clemson baseball is trying to brave the conditions to get in some ground balls Tuesday.

Head coach Monte Lee jokingly posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning that he and the rest of Clemson’s staff were trying to clear ice off the fields to get in a bit off practice today.

With Baseball season just around the corner, time is running out to get prep in. It’ll take a little bit more snow to keep the Tigers off the field.

