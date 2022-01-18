Happy Birthday to this former Tiger

Football

By January 18, 2022 11:14 am

Happy Birthday, Tee Higgins.

Hopefully, this coming year proves to be just as good as the last for the former Tiger standout receiver.

In his second season in Cincinnati, the Bengals finally won a playoff game for the first time in 31 years and the second-year wideout went over 1,000 yards receiving.

After knocking off the Raiders in the Wild Card round, Higgins and the Bengals will travel to Tennessee to face off against the Bengals on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

