Standout Sunshine State LB sets Clemson visit

Recruiting

By January 18, 2022 3:36 pm

A linebacker from the Sunshine State announced Sunday afternoon that he will be visiting Clemson later this month.

Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville, Fla) four-star Grayson Howard will be at Clemson on Jan. 29 for the program’s Junior Day.

Howard (6-3, 215) ranks as the No. 15 linebacker in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Howard lists nearly 30 offers, including from the University of South Carolina, which he unofficially visited this weekend.

According to MaxPreps, Howard recorded 157 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions during his junior campaign in 2021.

