Big-time Minnesota tight end announces Clemson offer

Clemson handed out a new offer to a prospect in the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday.

Braving the bitter cold, Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson traveled to Minnesota and met with the head coach of a highly-touted prospect in The North Star State.

Robbinsdale Cooper (Minneapolis, MN.) four-star tight end Jaxon Howard announced an offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Howard (6-4, 245) ranks as the No. 7 athlete, No. 80 overall propsect nationally and No. 1 recruit in the state of Minnesota for the 2023 recruiting class.

Howard is the first tight end to receive an offer from Clemson and Richardson, since Tony Elliott, who previously coached the position group, left to become the head coach at the University of Virginia.

