Swinney, Eason stop by Alabama high school Tuesday

Dabo Swinney hit the recruiting trail with his new defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator on Tuesday.

Swinney was accompanied by Eason and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall as the trio traveled to Gardendale (Ala.) High School to meet with the program’s head coach, Chad Eads.

Clemson, of course, has been heavily recruiting a four-star defensive end out of Gardendale by the name of Kelby Collins.

“I know Kelby has been up to Clemson quite a few times,” Eads told The Clemson Insider Tuesday night. “Todd Bates was recruiting him the most, of course, he’s gone to Oklahoma, but I know he really likes Coach Swinney.”

This visit comes off the heels of a December visit to Collins’ school, in which Bates and Brent Venables paid him a visit. Whiles Bates and Collins built a solid rapport, it’s worth mentioning that Auburn is among his top schools and Eason served as a lead recruiter.

Collins plans to attend Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 29 and told The Clemson Insider as much last month.

“I know he’s got that planned, he hasn’t told me any different,” Eads said. “I know he really likes being up there. I don’t know that he’s made his mind up about what he wants to do yet.”

Collins received an offer from Clemson on June 1 and participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp the same week. He returned to campus in October as an unofficial visitor for the Tigers’ 30-20 win over Florida State at Death Valley.

“I enjoyed the game when I went up there,” Collins later told TCI. “The atmosphere was crazy.”

Collins (6-5, 257) is ranked as high as the No. 32 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class by Rivals.

“I’ve coached, this is my 29th year and he’s the first one I’ve been around that’s this heavily recruited,” Eads said. “I was at Hoover when Marlon Humphrey was there, but everyone knew he was going to Alabama and nobody else really recruited him. But this one, they’re coming for all over.

“He wants to be really good. He enjoys the weight room. The difference in him is just how explosive he is in such a big body. That’s what stands out to me and what I think people notice about him.”

Extra Points: While in the Yellowhammer State, Swinney also stopped by a familiar high school in Central (Phenix City, Ala.) on Tuesday. Swinney, along with cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator Mike Reed met with the head coach of a priority cornerback prospect in 2023 five-star A.J. Harris.

