Swinney keeps promise, visits for priority in-state OL's basketball game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was spotted at a priority in-state offensive tackle’s high school basketball game on Tuesday night.

Along with offensive line coach Thomas Austin, Swinney was in attendance to watch Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) four-star Monroe Freeling on the hardwood.

The Clemson Insider previously reported that Swinney would likely stop by Freeling’s high school sometime this week and he made a noticeable appearance at that.

TCI caught up with Freeling after Oceanside’s 69-29 win over Battery Creek (Beaufort, S.C.), in which he recorded three points and three blocks.

“It was really cool,” Freeling said. “It was his first time down here and hopefully not his last! I really appreciate their commitment to come down to see me play!

“I remember a few months back, when I was up at Clemson, I talked to him before the game and he said he was going to come down for a game. It’s really cool he actually kept his word. Lots of respect for him!”

Freeling was invited to Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Jan. 29, but because he’s already grown a really good connection with the program, he’d like to use that time to look at some other schools, just so he can get some more perspective on his recruitment process

Some big names out at Oceanside tonight as Dabo Swinney on hand to watch Monroe Freeling play. Assistants from Notre Dame and Michigan also on hand @Live5News pic.twitter.com/9FenMFaCRm — Kevin Bilodeau (@KevinLive5) January 19, 2022

Thanks to @ClemsonFB and Coach Swinney for hanging out in Da’Tank with us tonight! 🦈🦈 pic.twitter.com/UgLFp4xAFv — Oceanside Athletics (@AdOceanside) January 19, 2022

