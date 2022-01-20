Impressive debut season has Beaux Collins in rare company

Injuries decimated Clemson’s wide receiver room in 2021. On top of that, Justyn Ross entered the NFL draft and Frank Ladson, Jr. and Ajou Ajou each elected to transfer.

In need of stability, Clemson won’t need to look too far, as it had a rising star emerge at the position lat season. It would seem that Clemson might have that next man up ready roll in Beaux Collins.

Injuries catapulted Collins into a starting and his late surge put him in some rare company. He finished the season, second on the team with 31 catches and added 407 yards across his freshman campaign.

Who are the other Clemson freshmen — true or redshirt — to post those numbers in their freshman season under Dabo Swinney?

Beaux Collins' late surge gave him 31 catches for 407 yards in 2021. The other Clemson freshmen — true or redshirt — to post 30+ rec. & 400+ yds. in their freshman seasons under Dabo Swinney? DeAndre Hopkins

Sammy Watkins

Artavis Scott

Hunter Renfrow

Deon Cain

Justyn Ross pic.twitter.com/3vLGDGiEmD — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 20, 2022

Collins, who has played in the slot, took most of his reps on the outside this past season. He’s posted two 100-yard games in the last four, including a career-high 137-yard day against Wake Forest.

It’s likely that after his late-season surge, he could be the one to eventually fill in for Ross.

It remains to be seen if he will end up in the same conversation as the WRU alumni mentioned above, but he’s certainly off to a good start.