Swinney hits the recruiting trail, stops by school of nation's No. 1 RB

Dabo Swinney was spotted on the recruiting trail in the Sunshine State Thursday.

Clemson’s head coach made his first stop Venice (Fla.) High School. Swinney met with the head coach of four-star defensive end Damon Wilson, who Clemson has a great deal of interest in.

Wilson picked up a Clemson offer on June 1, 2021.

He ranks as the No. 8 edge rusher and No. 103 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

This afternoon, Swinney was joined by his top offensive lieutenants in offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and running backs coach C.J. Spiller, as the trio stopped by Lehigh Senior High School (Lehigh Acres, Fla.).

Lehigh Senior, of course, is the home of the nation’s No. 1 running back in the 2023 recruiting class, Richard Young.

Young (5-11, 200) is ranked as the No. 1 running back and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Young took an unofficial visit to Clemson back on June 25 and received a scholarship offer the very same day. The Tigers have offered just two running backs in the 2023 class — Young and Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Ga.) four-star Justice Haynes.

Later Thursday, Swinney, along with Streeter and receivers coach Tyler Grisham, stopped by the high school of Clemson’s lone commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph has been committed to the Tigers since September. Joseph (5-8, 170) is ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 121 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Finally, #Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made his way to @LehighAthletics to check out 5⭐️ Richard Young, joined by RBs coach C.J. Spiller. A huge two days for @coachchaney96 and company. I’ll have a story this afternoon on what it’s been like for @richardyoung239. pic.twitter.com/v3FK8H5EFJ — Alex Martin (@NP_AlexMartin) January 20, 2022

https://twitter.com/unclelukereal1/status/1484286030266220549

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!