Legacy recruit gives the latest ahead of official visit

Dabo Swinney and two assistants stopped by the home of a legacy recruit on Wednesday night.

Clemson made an in-home visit with Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) 2022 three-star linebacker Kobe McCloud, ahead of his official visit to Death Valley this weekend.

“It was great,” McCloud told The Clemson Insider. “They showed a lot of love. Coach Swinney came, Coach Wesley and Coach (Brandon) Streeter, came as well. Mom made us some food. We had a great time, just talking about future plans.”

McCloud talked about his relationship with Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Wesley Goodwin. Their bond continues to strengthen each and every day.

“It’s been a great relationship,” McCloud said of Goodwin. “Me and him have been talking every day, he’ll check up on me and stuff. That’s great to have with a coach. Coach Swinney, that’s my man.

What was Clemson’s message to McCloud?

“They want me and I felt the love, that was great,” he said. “They were telling me ways that they could utilize me, so that was great to know. They like me as a Will-backer, Mike. They feel like I can play anywhere on that second-level as a linebacker. They gave me the basics of their defense, which I liked a lot.”

Kobe, of course, is the younger brother of former Clemson and current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Ray-Ray McCloud III. Now that Ray-Ray’s season is over, he plans on meeting his family at Clemson and will be present for Kobe’s official visit.

“I’m super excited,” Kobe said. “I can’t wait to see it. I haven’t been there since 2017 or around there, since my brother was there. So, it’s great to see it there, years later.”

Recently, Kobe ultimately decided to back off his commitment from FIU. He indicated that the coaching changes played a part in his decision to decommit and reopen his recruitment and weigh his options.

His recruitment is now down to three schools: Clemson, UMass and Arizona.

Right now, Kobe is pushing to wait until signing day. But if he likes how the official visit goes this weekend, there is a possibility that he could make a decision before Wednesday, Feb. 2.

