Virginia QB Armstrong likes the fit with Elliott

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong appeared on the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network. Armstrong evaluated the option of entering the 2022 NFL draft but decided to return for another season.

New head coach Tony Elliott quickly made a good impression on the Cavs’ quarterback.

“The feel with Coach Elliott when he first got here,” Armstrong told Packer and Durham,” I had no questions that it would be a good fit. It was just whether or not I felt like I should leave to go to the draft or come back.”

Armstrong believes he can help his draft stock by playing one more season at Virginia and believes they have the ability to win the Coastal Division.

