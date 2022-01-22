TCI goes 1-on-1 with Monte Lee: In-depth season preview

Baseball

January 22, 2022

The Clemson Insider sat down with Clemson head coach Monte Lee for our annual preview of the baseball season.

Lee goes in-depth on the newcomers, the pitching staff and each position.

Watch the interview on TCITV:

