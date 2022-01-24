Final 5: Which former Tigers still have a shot at the Super Bowl?

And then there were five.

Now that Conference Championship week is upon us, only five former Clemson players remain in contention for a shot at winning a Super Bowl.

The AFC Championship Game matchip between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will feature four former Clemson standouts, three of whom play for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has a trio of former Tigers on its roster in WR Tee Higgins, DT D.J. Reader and OL Jackson Carman, while linebacker Dorian O’Daniel is Clemson’s lone representative on the Chiefs.

As for the NFC Championship Game between two divisional foes in the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, reserve offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum is the only former Clemson player on either side.

Last year, former Tiger punter Bradley Pinion won himself a ring with the Super Bowl Champion(s) Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Which former Clemson standout has the best shot this year?

