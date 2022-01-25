The numbers don’t lie when it comes to Clemson’s offense, as Clemson Football pointed out via Twitter on Tuesday.

Clemson Football posted a graphic with an impressive statistical note about the Tigers’ attack — since 2018, Clemson is one of only two programs in the country to both rush for at least 11,000 yards and pass for at least 15,000 yards.

During that span, as the graphic notes, the Tigers have passed for 15,177 yards and rushed for 11,359 yards.

Of course, Clemson has had an abundance of riches at quarterback, running back and wide receiver since 2018, with players such as Trevor Lawrence, DJ Uiagalelei, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins, Hunter Renfrow, Justyn Ross, Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell and Will Shipley all making signficant contributions to the Tigers’ balanced offense, to name some.

Lawrence passed for 10,098 yards from 2018-20, while Uiagalelei has thrown for 3,160 yards in his first two seasons as a Tiger.

Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards during his Clemson career (2017-20), including 4,186 from 2018-20, while Shipley rushed for 739 yards as a true freshman this past season.

And of course, “Wide Receiver U” has had no shortage of playmakers over the years.

