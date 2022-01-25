Swinney, Clemson offensive staff check in on big-time Lone Star State OL

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney continued to make his rounds on the recruiting trail in the Lone Star State Tuesday.

After stopping by the high schools of Coppell (Texas) four-star cornerback Braxton Myers and Allen (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks, Swinney, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and offensive line coach Thomas Austin checked in on an elite offensive lineman, also in the class of 2023.

The trio of Clemson coaches was at Permian High School (Odessa, TX.), home to four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell, a consensus top-100 national prospect according to major recruiting services, who is ranked as high as the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers extended a scholarship offer to Sewell on Nov. 1, just a couple of days after he was in attendance as an official visitor for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State.

In addition to his Clemson offer, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Sewell also has an offer from Alabama to go with offers from Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal, to name a few.

Great visit today with coach Dabo Swinney and @Coach__TA @CoachStreeter GO MOJO !! pic.twitter.com/kGHbqkBv7T — Vance Washington (@VanceWashingto2) January 25, 2022

