Update on Jags' head coaching search; former NFL QB gets second interview

The Jaguars appear to be narrowing down their coaching search.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jacksonville has scheduled an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for Tuesday. This will be his second interview with the organization.

Of course, Leftwich was a Jaguars’ first-round pick in the 2003 NFL draft and later started 44 games over the course of four seasons. Getting an offensive-minded head coach in Leftwich could be crucial for Trevor Lawrence’s development going forward.

Now that the Bucs have been eliminated from the playoffs, there’s a possibility that the Jaguars could hire Leftwich, if they are so inclined, in the coming days.

Although the Bucs exited the playoffs after a loss to the Los Angles Rams this past weekend, Leftwich is among one of the hottest head-coaching candidates out there. Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Bucs’ offense managed to rank second in points and yards this season.

Time will tell if Leftwich is the candidate Jacksonville ultimately decides upon, but the former Jaguars quarterback appears to be a natural fit for an organization in need of a leader.

The #Jaguars have scheduled an in-person interview with #Bucs OC Byron Leftwich for tomorrow, source said. With Tampa Bay out, they can hire him if they so choose. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

