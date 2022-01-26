Good news for Clemson football

The Clemson football program got some good news Wednesday.

Talented wide receiver Brannon Spector will be in Tiger Town longer, as he announced via social media that he has decided to reclassify and will be a redshirt sophomore next season.

Listed as a redshirt sophomore this past season, Spector missed the 2021 season due to health reasons.

A slot receiver and Clemson football legacy, Brannon is the brother of Baylon Spector and son of Robbie Spector, who was a wide receiver for the Tigers who lettered from 1988-90.

Brannon enters 2022 with 19 career catches for 152 yards and two rushes for 21 yards in 221 snaps over 14 games (one start).

With not playing this previous season due to some medical issues, I have decided to reclassify and will be a redshirt sophomore next season. #GoTigers — Brannon Spector (@BrannonSpector) January 26, 2022

