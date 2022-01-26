Griffin details Clemson commitment with TCI: 'There was no more to be said'

Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) three-star defensive back Kylon Griffin surprised some people when he elected to commit to Clemson Tuesday morning.

Even though the fast-rising prospect, who was once committed to Mississippi State, had another official visit on the table, his mind was already made up.

Clemson was in a good spot coming off this past weekend’s official visit, but Griffin made his position clear when he committed to the Tigers over Nebraska and Southern Cal.

“I think there was no more to be said,” Griffin told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Tuesday night. “Clemson has it all and more. I think Dabo Swinney has a great culture up there, that continues to evolve and that the whole staff wants the same thing.”

When Griffin first arrived on campus this past weekend, he was immediately struck by the family atmosphere that Clemson has prided its program on.

“They were really a family,” he said. “I felt that in the beginning when I got on campus. I think that they’re all just united and one big family.”

Clemson’s biggest selling point? For Griffin, he again harped on the culture that Swinney and his staff have created. Even with a staff shakeup, the feeling of unity that Griffin could sense throughout the duration of his visit told him everything he needed to know.

It’s no secret that Griffin had a tough decision to make. But the more he digested his official visit to Clemson, the more he saw himself playing for Swinney’s program going forward.

Clearly, an official visit to Southern Cal was an enticing option, but he ultimately decided to put an end to his recruitment once he realized that Clemson was going to be the next place he called home.

He originally was set on visiting Lincoln Riley’s program this weekend and then he’d decide between Clemson, Nebraska and USC. Ultimately, Griffin sat down with his parents on Monday night and decided that Clemson was the place he needed to be.

There was no more to be said.

“Yeah, it is very relieving,” he said. “It’s just a huge blessing and I don’t take it for granted.”

After he made sure he was making the right move, Griffin texted members of Clemson’s staff, to inform them of his decision.

“They were all happy and excited,” Griffin said. “They wanted me to know that they’re ready for me to be up there.”

