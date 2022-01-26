This particular stat from Duke loss draws ire of Brownell

Clemson did almost everything it could to come out with a win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, but there was one particular stat in the Tigers’ narrow loss that drew the ire of Clemson coach Brad Brownell.

The Tigers, who shot 41% from the field, got off 19 more shots than the Blue Devils, who were also outrebounded by eight, outscored in the paint by six and were forced into 12 turnovers leading to 16 Clemson points. But Duke finished 11 of 13 from the free-throw line, shooting 12 more free throws than the Tigers in a 71-69 win.

Clemson was called for 13 fouls while Duke was whistled for 10 in what Duke coach Mike Krzykewski called a “physical basketball game.” But Alex Hemenway’s old-fashioned three-point play midway through the second half produced the Tigers’ only free throw of the night.

Asked afterward if he was surprised by his team making only one trip to the charity stripe, Brownell’s frustration was evident.

“Uh, yes,” Brownell said, using his glasses to skim the stat sheet in front of him at his postgame press conference. Brownell then took his glasses off, threw them on the table and sat back in his chair before continuing.

“That’s happened here before, too,” he said.

Before Tuesday, Clemson had shot at least six free throws in every game this season. It was just the second time in the last 43 years the Tigers attempted just one freebie. The only other time it happened during that span came against Miami in February 2015.

Update on free throw attempt stat. Clemson was 0-1 from the line vs Miami on Feb. 8, 2015. So last night was second game in 43 years with just one attempt. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 26, 2022

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

