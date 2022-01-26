Visit from Austin ‘means a lot’ to standout in-state OL

Clemson’s new offensive line coach checked in this week on a standout in-state offensive lineman in the 2023 class.

Thomas Austin paid a visit on Monday to Northwestern High School (Rock Hill, S.C.), home to 6-foot-4, 305-pound junior tackle Jordan Knox.

“Means a lot,” Knox said to The Clemson Insider of Austin stopping by his school. “For a coach from a school like Clemson to come by and watch me lift and talk to my coach means a lot to me.”

While Austin wasn’t allowed to communicate with Knox at the school, due to NCAA rules, the two have been keeping in contact from time to time and are building a solid relationship.

“He couldn’t talk to me while he was there, but he continues to encourage me to keep grinding,” Knox said.

When Knox was at Clemson as an unofficial visitor for the Wake Forest game this past November, Austin expressed the Tigers’ intent to take a closer look at him this spring, and they’ve been staying in touch.

“We talk here and there,” Knox said. “He makes sure to check in on me every once in a while, and I hope that once spring evaluations come, our relationship will grow even more.”

Knox is confident Austin will do more than fine as the replacement for Robbie Caldwell, who of course has retired from his longtime role as Clemson’s offensive line coach, transitioning into an off-field role with the program as a director of high school relations.

“I think that Coach Caldwell was absolutely amazing. His knowledge of the game and OL play is something special. He definitely knew what he was doing and was great for the program,” Knox said.

“I believe that Coach Austin will step into this role nicely and be very well liked all around the Clemson program. He is a very cool guy, and he can definitely relate to the recruits and knows what it’s like being in this process we all are in.”

Knox hopes to return to Clemson for another visit sometime this spring or summer. Former Clemson offensive coordinator and new Virginia head coach Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers are scheduled to host Knox for their junior day this Saturday.

Northwestern and Liberty offered Knox this past weekend, joining South Florida, Charlotte and Eastern Michigan on his offer list. Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, Florida State, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, App State, Miami (Ohio) and East Carolina are among others showing interest.

