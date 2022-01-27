ACC analysts discuss which former Tiger would be the best addition to Clemson's staff

On the Packer and Durham show on the ACC Network this week, Mark Packer and Wes Durham discussed which former ACC football players would be the best additions to the coaching staffs at their alma maters.

When thinking about Clemson, their choice was a no-brainer — 2021 first-team All-ACC selection James Skalski, a two-year team captain who completed his decorated six-year career as a linebacker (2016-21) credited with 310 career tackles (20.5 tackles for loss), 10.0 sacks, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (including one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble in 1,920 snaps over 69 games (38 starts).

Check out the following dialogue from Packer and Durham about Skalski and why they think the five-time ACC Champion and two-time national champ would be a great coach:

Durham: “This guy’s gonna coach. I keep waiting to see, somehow, he’s involved for next year.”

Packer: “He’s going to be a coach.”

Durham: “He’s gonna be. He was a coach last spring.”

Packer: “He was a coach in his last game after he got hurt at halftime of the Cheez-It Bowl.”

Durham: “This is like the easiest one of all time.”

Packer: “James Skalski at Clemson, gotta be on the list. Has to be.”

Durham: “I just envision Skalski with a get-back coach. That’s the thing. Because (Brent) Venables… Skalski and those guys, Baylon Spector and that crowd, they used to laugh at Venables with the get-back coach, right. Well, see, I envision Skalski with a get-back coach, and Skalski and the get-back coach getting into it on the sideline because of how fired up he’ll be. And I told Dabo this last year, and I said this to Skalski when Roddy (Jones) and I did the spring game – I think he’ll be a terffic coach. I think he’ll be a terrific coach, because it means something to him.”

Packer: “True passion.”

Durham: “And he’s been to the top of the mountain. He knows what the price is you have to pay.”

