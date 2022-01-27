Clemson softball among ACC favorites heading into 2022 season

Coming off a conference regular-season title and the first regional appearance in the program’s brief history, Clemson’s softball team is among the favorites in the ACC heading into the 2022 season.

The Tigers were picked to finish second in the league’s preseason poll released Wednesday. Clemson received two first-place votes and 128 overall points in the voting, which was done by the conference’s 13 head coaches.

Florida State, fresh off a run to the finals of the Women’s College World Series, was picked to win the ACC with eight first-place votes. Virginia Tech received two first-place votes while Duke got the final first-place vote.

Clemson, led by preseason all-ACC selections Valerie Cagle and McKenzie Clark, is coming off a 44-8 record in its second season as a program. Clemson is slated to open the season Feb. 10 against Florida Gulf Coast in the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Meyers, Florida.

