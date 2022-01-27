Grisham checks up on future Tigers, other recruits

While out and about on the recruiting trail this week, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham checked up on a few future Tigers, among other recruits.

On Tuesday, Grisham traveled to Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.) to attend one of Antonio Williams’ basketball games.

Williams, a highly regarded wide receiver rated as a top-100 player nationally by multiple outlets, signed with Clemson in December and plans to enroll this summer.

Love having Coach Grisham here again to watch Tonio play tonight. #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/uIZnrv9K1r — Courtney Holloway (@c_williams31) January 26, 2022

On Wednesday, Grisham also stopped by Greenville (S.C.) High School, which produced a pair of 2022 Clemson signees in offensive lineman Collin Sadler and tight end Josh Sapp.

Like Williams, Sadler and Sapp signed with the Tigers in December. Sadler is already at Clemson as an early enrollee, while Sapp is expected to enroll this summer.

A couple of other prospects from Greenville High on Grisham and Clemson’s radar are 2024 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett and 2023 wide receiver Tyler Brown.

On Wednesday, Grisham was also at Florence (Ala.) High School, where 2023 five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley attends.

Big thanks to @Coach_Grisham of @ClemsonFB for stopping by the Flo! pic.twitter.com/Xm7uLVhLME — Florence Falcons FB (@FlorenceHSFB) January 26, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks