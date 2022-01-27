Latest NFL Draft projections for Andrew Booth

It’s mock draft season, which means various draft analysts/media outlets continue to make their predictions for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held in late April in Las Vegas.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, is widely expected to be taken in the first round. But when in the first round will Booth’s name be called and by which team?

Here’s a rundown of when and where some of the latest mock drafts have Booth projected to go:

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft (subscription required) has Booth being taken by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 22 overall pick.

“This is another tough pick to figure out, with general manager Mike Mayock out and the Raiders now searching for someone to run their football operations,” Kiper wrote. “The Las Vegas roster has some issues, particularly along the right side of its offensive line and in the secondary, so I went with the top cornerback left on my board. Fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs was a nice find in last year’s draft, but this defense could use Booth, a 6-foot press-coverage corner who allowed only one completion of more than 20 yards in 2021. He was extremely consistent over the past two seasons, locking down receivers. The Raiders ranked 27th in QBR allowed (51.4) this season; taking Booth would address a weakness.”

CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson’s most recent mock draft projects Booth to the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th overall selection.

“The Ravens’ secondary was decimated by injuries this season; Jimmy Smith is in the final year of his deal and Marcus Peters and Tavon Young are set to hit free agency after next season,” Wilson wrote. “Booth has all the athleticism and tools to be special, and he balled out for Clemson this season.”

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus recently projected Booth to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 25th overall pick.

“Buffalo doesn’t have a ton of needs, especially on defense — where it fielded the fourth highest-graded coverage unit in the NFL,” Sikkema wrote. “The Bills certainly hope Tre’Davious White will be back at CB1 next year after he tore his ACL midway through this season. But they could use an upgrade at CB2. Sliding Booth in there would make that secondary, along with two of the best safeties in the league, one of the strongest in the league.”

The Draft Network’s Bryan Perez is the highest on Booth among the aforementioned analysts, at least as far as when he thinks Booth will come off the board, projecting him to be taken No. 12 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.